A West Donegal Councillor is opposing plans for a Primary Care Centre in Dungloe.

Plans have been lodged with Donegal County County Council for the development on Carnmore Road which would include GP services and a pharmacy.

Councillor Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig, fears Dungloe Community Hospital will eventually be downgraded as a result.

While acknowledging that there is a need for additional resources for Dungloe Community Hospital, he doesn't believe this to be the right answer: