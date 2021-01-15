73 Covid related deaths recorded in Donegal up to January 8th

The latest figures from the CSO, up until January 8th, show 73 Covid related deaths have been reported in County Donegal.

The median age of those that died was 83.

6 deaths are reported in the last week of November.

There were 6,245 cases with the median age of 38.

Nationally, there have been 2,096 confirmed Covid 19 deaths and 231 'probable' according to the figures from the Central Statistics Office up to January 8th.

Of those, 126 were aged between 25 and 64, 606 were aged between 65 and 79 and 1,332 were aged 80 or over.