The Department of Health has confirmed a further 50 covid related deaths this evening.

3,498 additional cases have also be recorded, 128 in Donegal.

The number of patients being treated in hospital for the virus is 1,850, 184 of which are in ICU.

118 people have been hospitalised in the past 24 hours.

The 14 day incidence rate of the virus in Donegal currently stands at 1598.1 cases per 100,000 of the population.