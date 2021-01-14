Rollout of Covid-19 vaccine continues in Donegal nursing homes

The roll out of the Covid-19 vaccine is continuing today in nursing homes across Donegal.

Vaccination teams yesterday administered the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to residents in Ramelton and Milford.

77 year old Elizabeth McLaughlin, a resident at Carndonagh Community Hospital became the first person in residential services for Older People in Inishowen to receive the vaccine today.

Meanwhile, in South Donegal Fr McShane from Bruckless, Co. Donegal became the first person in residential services for Older People in South Donegal to receive the jab at Killybegs Community Hospital.

It's projected the first dose of the vaccine will be administered to all nursing home residents in Donegal by January 24th.

Finola McClogan is Director of Nursing at Carndonagh Community Hospital: