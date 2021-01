Paul Devlin will remain as Tyrone U-20 football manager for a further three-year term.

Paul has been in charge of the Red Hand's age group since 2018.

In his previous term, Tyrone won a Philly McGuinness Cup and two Ulster U.20 Championships while Paul was also named Eirgrid Ulster U.20 Manager of the Year for a second year in a row in 2020.