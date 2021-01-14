Over €42m allocated for National Roads in Donegal

Over €42m has been allocated for National Roads in Donegal.

The county has received one of the highest allocations in the country as part of Transport Infrastructure Ireland's grant allocations for national roads for 2021.

Just over €41m will go towards improvement works and €1m for maintenance works.

Minister Charlies McConalogue in welcoming funding says continued supports for local communities in Donegal is crucially important to maintain investment and support for local businesses in the years ahead.