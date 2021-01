The Irish Second Level Students Unions has issued an open letter to the Education Minister, calling for the traditional state exams to be replaced with an alternative format for 2021.

The union is currently engaging with students and plans to bring forward their views in due course.

The details of a nationwide student survey are expected to be published this weekend.

Donegal Regional Officer of the ISSU, Faye Maniti says students are left at a serious disadvantage with the current format: