Deputy Doherty’s Insurance Bill comes before Dail

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has brought legislation before the Dail, calling for the banning of dual pricing within the Irish insurance industry.

A recent Central Bank report revealed that the majority of insurance companies are using dual pricing, resulting in customers being charged 35% more with around 70% of customers renewing policies with the same provider being charged significantly more than new customers of the same risk.

The Insurance (Restriction on Differential Pricing and Profiling) Bill 2021 will now move to the second stage during Private Members Business.

Deputy Doherty told the Dail that there needs to be an end to discrimination in the insurance market: