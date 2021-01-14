Brexit fallout issue ‘serious & unacceptable’ for Donegal fishermen

There are urgent calls for more designated Irish ports for Donegal fishermen affected by the Brexit fallout issue.

New regulations has seen rural Irish Fishermen and fishing vessels from Northern Ireland being unable to land fish or obtain marine fuel in all but two ports - one in Killybegs the other in Cork.

Even boats with unquoted species cannot land at their nearest harbour.

Speaking on today's Nine Til Noon Show, Fr. John Joe Duffy a native of Burtonport and who has strong fishing roots says the situation small fishermen now find themselves in is serious, and completely unacceptable:

Arranmore fisherman and Island Spokesperson Jerry Early says small fishermen are effectively getting the crumbs off the table: