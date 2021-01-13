State apology due to Mother & Baby Home survivors

The Taoiseach will make a formal state apology to Mother and Baby Home survivors in the Dáil later.

It follows yesterday's publication of the long-awaited Commission of Investigation report, which found an "appalling" level of infant mortality among the children born there.

9,000 died in the 18 institutions examined between the 1920s and 1990s.

Meanwhile the head of the Catholic Church in Ireland has "unreservedly" apologised to survivors.

Archbishop Eamon Martin says he accepts the Church was clearly part of the culture where people were "frequently stigmatised, judged and rejected".