Seymore makes switch from Sligo to Finn Harps

Will Seymore is the latest addition to the Finn Harps squad ahead of the 2021 season. Seymore spent the 2020 season with neighbouring Sligo Rovers, helping the Bit o’ Red to a fourth place finish and European qualification.

The midfielder, born in America, spent time in the youth structures of Colchester and Cambridge before returning to the US to play football at Oregon State. After being drafted by FC Dallas, Will joined Whitecaps FC 2. From there he moved to FC Cincinnati, before a spell at Reno 1868.

Speaking to FinnHarps.ie, Will spoke of Ollie Horgan’s influence in his decision to sign with the club. “Ollie Horgan was a big reason that I signed to be honest. Leaving Sligo was disappointing but when Ollie got in touch and we spoke he was very straight with me. My conversations with him definitely lit a fire under me to come and prove a point in the league and I can’t wait to get going.”

Despite being new to the League of Ireland, Seymore was used to a more physical style of play than he experienced in America from his formative years in England. “Growing up I played a lot of lower league level in England where it's very physical and so coming to Ireland I had some idea on what to expect on the differences compared to in the US. I really enjoyed my time last season. There’s a lot of quality in the league and although fans couldn’t attend most of the games you can tell from being in the area how much the club means to them and how important every game is.

When I left Sligo I knew I wanted to stay in Ireland. I really enjoy being here and I definitely have a bit of a chip on my shoulder now too to show what I can do.”

For those unfamiliar with his style of play, Seymore said: “I’d like to say I’m a professional on and off the pitch. I set myself a high standard and look to reach it every time. My favourite player of all time is Michael Carrick. I like to sit and defend the back four and keep the ball moving, looking to start attacking moves from the back and do my job to allow players further up the pitch to flourish."

Ollie Horgan told club media: “Will is a good lad and definitely fits a need in the squad. He has plenty of experience and is hungry to push on and improve himself now so we’re delighted to have him signed up.

We're working hard at adding to the squad and we will be relying heavily again this year on people to support us by joining the 500 club. That was crucial to us last season and we need that support more than ever to be able to get players on board."