Roll out of Covid vaccine begins in Donegal nursing homes

A 77 year old man has become the first person in residential services for older people in Donegal to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Nicky Hanlon from Ramelton received the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine today.

Meanwhile, Judie Cabanero CNMI was the first 'staff' member to be vaccinated at Ramelton Nursing Unit.

Philomena Gallagher, Director of Nursing, St Joseph's, Ramelton says it is a significant day for the centre: