Roll out of Covid vaccine begins in Donegal nursing homes

The first Covid 19 Vaccine at St. Josephs Nursing Home Ramelton. Nicky Hanlon and Shauna Kelly, Staff Nurse. Photo Clive Wasson

A 77 year old man has become the first person in residential services for older people in Donegal to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Nicky Hanlon from Ramelton received the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine today.

Meanwhile, Judie Cabanero CNMI was the first 'staff' member to be vaccinated at Ramelton Nursing Unit.

The first Covid 19 Vaccine at St. Josephs Nursing Home Ramelton. Judy Cabanero, CNM1 and Marie Bonner, CNM 2 Nurse Manager. Photo Clive Wasson

Philomena Gallagher, Director of Nursing, St Joseph's, Ramelton says it is a significant day for the centre:

