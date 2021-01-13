Roll out of Covid vaccine begins in Donegal nursing homes

A 77 year old man has become the first person in residential services for older people in Donegal to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.
Nicky Hanlon from Ramelton received the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine today.
Meanwhile, Judie Cabanero CNMI was the first 'staff' member to be vaccinated at Ramelton Nursing Unit.
Philomena Gallagher, Director of Nursing, St Joseph's, Ramelton says it is a significant day for the centre:
Nicky Hanlon 77yr old resident & Judie Cabanero, CNM1 are first resident & HCW to receive the Covid vaccine in HSE CHO 1 Older Persons services Donegal. Vaccinated at Ramelton Community Nursing Unit, Donegal @HSELive #CovidVaccine pic.twitter.com/DyPQ3f6Qfw
— HSE Community Healthcare Organisation (CHO) Area 1 (@HSECommHealth1) January 13, 2021