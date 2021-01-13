Record high: Over 100 Covid patients being treated at LUH

The number of patients at Letterkenny University hospital with Covid-19 has hit another record high, with 103 people with the virus being treated on site at the hospital.

It comes as healthcare workers, who are deemed close contacts of someone with Covid 19, are being asked to return to work if they have no symptoms.

1,750 patients are being treated in hospital with Covid 19 and 158 are in ICU.

The head of the HSE says this is a level beyond comprehension but Paul Reid says healthcare teams are taking emergency actions to sustain this within a level of control.

7,000 are currently unavailable as they have covid or are deemed close contacts which is putting a huge strain on the health system.

The HSE says these returning workers will be closely monitored