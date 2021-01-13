No Sigerson competition for LYIT

The GAA’s Higher Education committee have today confirmed that there will be no Third level Championships taking place in the remainder of this academic year.

The committee had been hopeful of staging a comprehensive programme of games, including the Sigerson & Fitzgibbon Cups, but given the current landscape in the country and the public health difficulties, They say this will not be possible.

Having reached the Sigerson semi final the previous year, in their first year at the top level of colleges football, The Letterkenny Institue of Technologhy under manager Michael Murphy were hopeful on building on that performance, but it seems the writing was on the wall for Third Level action for some time.

Chairman of the body, Michael Hyland said: We’re very disappointed that our championships will not take place. Comhairle Ardoideachais had planned for and were hopeful of all of our championships, including the Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cups, going ahead but it’s apparent that it won't be possible for this year. We wish to thank all the colleges, the clubs, club committees, students, students unions and the hard working development officers for their understanding and their ongoing commitment to our sector.

"There is a lot of uncertainty about when games will recommence at club and county level and what the calendar will look like in 2021 but as the situation becomes clearer, we will work with the clubs, colleges, development officers and all stakeholders to try and find ways to mitigate against the effects of our students not having had any games this academic year and we are really looking forward to a return to play in October.