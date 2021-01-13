Mother and Baby Home survivors right to identity must be respected – Pringle

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle has called on the Taoiseach to amend the Commission of Investigation Records Act 2020 to allow survivors and victims of Mother and Baby Homes access to personal data.

Deputy Pringle says the right to identity must be respected for the survivors and victims.

In October, a bill came before the Dail which meant records of the homes would be sealed for 30 years.

The Government later clarified that the information would be made available to the victims and survivors in line with GDPR rules.

Deputy Pringle told the Dail that there are still issues in accessing information: