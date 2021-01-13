Horgan and Harps thank departing players

Finn Harps confirmed the departures of Sam Todd, Gareth Harkin and Tom McDermott from the club.

Defender Sam Todd makes the switch to UCD as he begins his studies in the capital. Having joined the club on loan from Derry City in 2018, Todd immediately became a fan favourite and has played a big role in the heart of the Harps defence over the past three years. The Carndonagh man featured 89 times for the club, scoring 5 goals.

Gareth Harkin has been a mainstay of the club for the past 8 years, anchoring the midfield and playing his role in two promotions to the Premier Division. He was the club captain for the 2020 season as Harps recorded their best league finish in 20 years. He represented the club 192 times in all competitions, scoring 6 goals.

Tom McDermott signed for the 2020 season and despite injury struggles preventing him from making an appearance for the club he remained a big part of the dressing room and helping young stopper Paddy McGarvey in the jump to the senior team.

Ollie Horgan told FinnHarps.ie “Myself and Paul want to thank the lads for their contributions over the last few years and we wish them the best of luck for whatever comes next.”

Everyone at Finn Park want to wish all three players the best for the future. Hopefully we'll see you at Finn Park again.