Government under fire over mortgage payment breaks

The Government is facing further criticism over its failure to secure Covid-19 payment break extensions for mortgage holders and SMEs.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty earlier this month contacted the Tanaiste, the Finance Minister and the CEOs of the five retail banks requesting an extension to payment breaks.

In December, the European Banking Authority reactivated its payment break guidelines to provide support relief for borrowers.

Deputy Doherty says the Government's decision is having a serious knock on effect: