Aldi now recruiting 32 staff in Donegal

Aldi is creating 32 new jobs in Donegal this year.

The new roles include 17 permanent positions across Aldi’s six Donegal stores.

The supermarket chain is recruiting more than 1,050 new store employees nationwide throughout 2021, which include 700 permanent positions and 350 temporary jobs to support busy key trading periods.

Aldi has witnessed a surge in sales and customer footfall in the last 12 months, with sales growing by 15.2% and with over 1.4 million households shopping at its stores.

It recently extended the opening hours of its 145 Irish stores in the run up to Christmas, opening its stores between 8am-11pm for the very first time. Additional staff are required to help meet ongoing customer demand across its store network.