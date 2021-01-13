63 further deaths and 3,569 Covid-19 cases

A further 63 Covid-19 deaths have been reported - the second highest daily figure ever recorded, and the highest since the end of April.

5 of the deaths occurred in November, 1 in December and 56 this month - while the date of 1 further death remains under investigation.

There has also been an additional 3,569 new cases of the virus, 136 in Donegal.

1,770 people are now being treated in hospital, while 172 are in intensive care units.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, says what we're seeing now is a result of the very high case numbers we've experienced for successive weeks.