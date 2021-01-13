50 new jobs to be created by Home Instead in Donegal

50 new jobs are to be created by Home Instead in Donegal.

The home care provider is adding new caregivers to its team across the county.

Home Instead say the 50 new jobs come at a time of increased activity within the home care sector, with factors such as the ongoing winter, continuing challenges resulting from Covid-19, and general business growth playing a part.

Martin Murphy, Owner of Home Instead Donegal has confirmed that opportunities are available in both rural and urban areas across the county.

Home Instead's caregivers deliver a range of non-medical care services to older people which can facilitate early hospital discharge, freeing up vital capacity, and preventing hospitalisations in the first instance.

Successful candidates will receive 20 hours' comprehensive induction training and support as well as additional training to support Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

Further information can be found at HomeInstead.ie/Donegal-Jobs