Small changes in Covid cases has big impact on LUH – Armstrong

A Lifford GP says very small changes in the number of Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital has a big impact on the pressures facing the facility.

Dr. Paul Armstrong says the hospital never had enough ICU beds to begin with, making it easy for the service to become overwhelmed.

Speaking on today's Nine Til Noon Show, Dr. Armstrong says while there have been improvements in treating Covid-19, stories close to home of people being really sick with it is a reminder that it's a dangerous virus: