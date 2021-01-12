Sligo Rovers and Everton agree new partnership

Sligo Rovers have announced a new strategic partnership with English Premier League side Everton Football Club.

The new agreement will see Sligo Rovers and Everton partner on several initiatives and cross-promotional activities including fan engagement, marketing and content collaborations.

Sligo Rovers and Everton academy coaches will also develop relationships and there will also be the opportunity for pre-season training bases for academy teams at both clubs.

The clubs will exchange knowledge across both coaching and business operations.

There has been a wealth of links between both players and fans.

Most notably, Seamus Coleman made the move from Sligo Rovers as a 20-year-old to join the Toffees in 2009.

The Donegal man has gone on to make nearly 300 appearances for the Blues and become captain for the club and country.