Sligo Rovers and Everton agree new partnership

By
admin
-

Sligo Rovers have announced a new strategic partnership with English Premier League side Everton Football Club.

The new agreement will see Sligo Rovers and Everton partner on several initiatives and cross-promotional activities including fan engagement, marketing and content collaborations.

Sligo Rovers and Everton academy coaches will also develop relationships and there will also be the opportunity for pre-season training bases for academy teams at both clubs.

The clubs will exchange knowledge across both coaching and business operations.

There has been a wealth of links between both players and fans.

Most notably, Seamus Coleman made the move from Sligo Rovers as a 20-year-old to join the Toffees in 2009.

The Donegal man has gone on to make nearly 300 appearances for the Blues and become captain for the club and country.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR