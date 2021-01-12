Ronan Boyce among Derry signings

It was a busy day onMonday at Derruy City as the club confirmed a number of signings ahead of the new campaign

Cameron McJannet, James Akintunde and Darren Cole have all signed contract extensions.

22-year old McJannet came into the squad as cover for the injured Ally Gilchrist towards the back end of 2020, Akintunde also impressedin his short stint last season, scoring 4 times in his 10 outings in the Premier Division while Scottish defender Cole is now, along with Eoin Toal, the club’s longest serving current player.

Ramelton's Ronan Boyce has signed his first professional contract at City.

The 19-year-old made his debut for the club against Cork City in 2019.

He also came on as a substitute against Shelbourne at the back end of last season.

Ronan's talents have also seen him called up to feature for the Republic of Ireland U19s squad where he made an appearance against Denmark in 2019.

He has agreed a 2-year deal having impressed the coaching staff both in the Academy and the senior side.