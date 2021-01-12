Ministers in North to receive Covid hospital update

Northern Ireland Ministers are to receive an update on the situation involving hospitals there - when it meets later.

It comes after the First Minister denied suggestions the pressure facing hospitals is a result of restrictions being relaxed for Christmas.

Arlene Foster warned that the UK's NHS will not benefit from falling case numbers for a number of weeks.

She also suggested the powersharing executive may have to consider introducing another curfew - if the current lockdown measures fail to suppress the virus sufficiently.