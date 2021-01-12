Ireland “beginning to turn a corner” but hospitals remain under threat

NPHET believe the country is "beginning to turn a corner" in tackling the current wave of Covid-19 - but that hospitals will remain under threat in the weeks ahead.

A further 8 deaths linked to the virus were confirmed last night with 4,929 new cases - 157 new cases were recorded in Donegal.

One in 76 people across the country has tested positive for the disease in the past two weeks.

As of last night there were 87 people with Covid-19 being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital, a rise of 8 on the previous figure.

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of NPHET's modelling advisory group, says there may be stabilisation in the case numbers: