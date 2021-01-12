Increase in those receiving PUP in Donegal this week

13,877 people in Donegal will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment today.

Just over €118 million will be paid to 398, 206 people in receipt of PUP across the country today.

There's been a 16% increase in the number of people in Donegal due to receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment today, compared to last week.

13,877 people will receive the payment in the county today, up from 11,942 on January 5th.

A total of 98 PUP claims have been closed in the county this week.

Meanwhile, 3,238 people will receive the Covid-19 related illness benefit in Donegal this week which is up slightly from 3,018 last week.

Nationally, the number of people receiving a PUP payment this week represents an 18% increase.

The sector with the highest number of people in receipt of PUP this week is the Accomodation and Food Service activities while the sector which has seen the highest increase in people receiving the payment is the Wholesale and Retail sector, followed by Construction.