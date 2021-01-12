Healthcare workers in North ‘frightened’ over next few weeks

Healthcare workers in the North are frightened about what will come in the next few weeks, according to unions.

Hospitals there are preparing for a third surge in facilities of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some management groups were close to calling a major incident at hospitals over the weekend.

The Stormont Executive meet later to discuss the escalating problems in hospitals due to the virus.

Pat Cullen, the director of the Royal College of Nursing in Northern Ireland says nursing staff are already exhausted - and have been for the past year: