Government ‘keeping a close eye on Donegal’ – Varadkar

The Tanaiste says that The Government is keeping a close eye on Donegal as it relates to Covid-19.

Leo Varadkar was reacting to events which unfolded at letterkenny University Hospital at the weekend, which saw patients being treated in ambulances outside the hospital as there wasn't enough room inside.

As of last night there were 87 people with Covid-19 being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital, a rise of 8 on the previous figure.

The Tanaiste says staffing continues to be a problem at the hospital: