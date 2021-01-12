Gareth Harkin departs Finn Harps

After eight seasons at Finn Park, Gareth Harkin has confirmed he's parted ways with Finn Harps.

In a statement on Instagram, The 33 year old confirmed he was moving on and looking forward to his next challenge in football.

He added he felt the time was right to leave as his efforts and commitment was not valued by Manager Ollie Horgan.

The midfielder seen limited game time last season but was involved in the campaign run in which seen Harps secure top flight status in the Premier Division.

