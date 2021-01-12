Donegal League looking at shortened season

Donegal League officials say they will take stock of the current Covid-19 situation in the coming weeks but it's now unlikely that there will be any action in the league before the beginning of April.

Nigel Ferry has told this morning's Donegal People's Press that a number of options for a shortened season are being considered and he would prefer if the season could be completed by June in order to start the following season as normal.

The league is planning to hold a zoom meeting with clubs before the end of January in order to discuss the different options available.