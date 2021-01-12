Calls for children with special needs & teachers to be prioritised for vaccine

The Labour Party is calling for children with special needs and their teachers to be added to the priority list for Covid-19 vaccinations.

It says giving them the vaccine would be the quickest way of ensuring a speedy return to the classroom.

The Education Minister said the reopening of special schools will be prioritised ahead of other students following a meeting with advocacy groups yesterday.

Labour's education spokesperson, Aodhan O'Riordan, says vaccinating them and staff should be considered: