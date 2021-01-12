Cabinet to consider Mother and Baby Homes report

Survivors of the country's Mother and Baby Homes will be presented with the Commission of Investigations final report later.

It was established in 2015 and is expected to detail how 9,000 children died in the institutions - a mortality rate 4 times that of the general population.

Government ministers will discuss the findings at Cabinet this morning, ahead of a presentation to survivors and its eventual publication.

Mark McCollum was born in a Mother and baby home in the North and spoke on today's nine til noon show: