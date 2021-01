There has been an additional 46 Covid-19 deaths - the highest number since late April.

2 of the deaths occurred in December, with the remainder recorded this month.

3,086 new cases of the disease have been recorded, 81 in Donegal.

1,692 patients are in hospital, while a record 158 people are in intensive care.

The 14 day incidence rate of the virus in Donegal is now 1490.7 cases per 100,000 people.