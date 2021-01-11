Tanaiste says this will be darkest month for HSE

The Tanaiste says that this will be the darkest month for the HSE in terms of Covid-19.

It comes after patients had to be treated in ambulances outside Letterkenny University Hospital last night as there wasn't enough room inside.

The hospital has apologised and says they've secured extra staff and opened 11 more beds to cope with the demand.

Leo Varadkar says the third wave is going to be much worse than the first - and that this will be the darkest month for the HSE:

Speaking on today's Nine Till Noon Show, Industrial relations officer with the INMO Neil Donohoe says there are a number of issues at play in Letterkenny: