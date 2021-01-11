RAP, Gaoth Dobhair acquired by ProAmpac Holldings

Rapid Action Packaging in Gaoth Dobhair has been acquired by US company ProAmpac Holdings.

ProAmpac, today confirmed the acquisition from Ludgate Investments.

The acquisition of RAP by ProAmpac, a global leader in flexible packaging represents a significant expansion opportunity for the company.

RAP, an Údarás na Gaeltachta client company which employs 200 people in Gaoth Dobhair will join the ProAmpac brand and maintain all of its operations at its manufacturing facilities in Gaoth Dobhair and London.

Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

While RAP will change its name to ProAmpac, there will be minimal changes to the company's existing policies, procedures and operation.