A Donegal Deputy has described the leak of details from the Mother and Baby Homes report was another betrayal of survivors and their families.

Some of the details were published in a newspaper yesterday however it was intended the report was be discussed with survivors in an online forum before it was made public

Minister Roderic O'Gorman has said he will seek an investigation into how these details came into the public domain.

Deputy Thomas Pringle has branded the situation as disgraceful: