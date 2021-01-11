Minister says they’re working towards Leaving Cert going ahead

The Education Minister says we are not in the same position as were in last year and it is the Government and Teaching Unions intention that the traditional Leaving Cert will go ahead.

Minister Norma Foley says schools are now better equipped for online and remote learning and relevant bodies are working towards the exams taking place as normal in the summer.

Speaking on today's Nine Til Noon Show, Minister Foley while acknowledging we are living in extraordinary times, there have been major preparations made behind the scenes to accommodate both teachers and pupils in the weeks ahead: