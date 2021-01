A man has been arrested following the seizure of cannabis herb in the Ballintra area.

The Donegal Town District Drugs Unit stopped and searched two vehicles in Ballintra acting suspiciously at around 7pm yesterday evening.

During a search a large amount of cannabis herb was located and other items associated with the supply of drugs was located.

One man was arrested and was detained at Ballyshannon Garda Station.

A file is to be forwarded to the DPP.