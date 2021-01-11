Hijacking incident may be linked to security alert in Derry

Detectives in Derry are appealing for information about the report of a vehicle hijacking in the Cornshell Fields area of the city last night.

A report was made to police at 9:30pm that a silver-coloured Mitsubishi Outlander on Ballyarnett Road was hijacked by four masked men.

The vehicle was later found burnt out in the Racecourse Road area.

In a statement Detective Inspector Finlay that police are investigating the incident, which police believe may be linked to the security alert in the Racecourse Road area during the early hours of this morning and are appealing to anyone who has information about either incident to call them.

In particular police are appealing to anyone who was in the Cornshell Fields area at around 9:30pm and witnessed the incident or, who saw the vehicle being driven away, to get in touch with them.

Police are also appealing to anyone who may have been on Racecourse Road and saw the vehicle there, where it was located burnt out, to call detectives at Strand Road on 101.