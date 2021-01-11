‘End of an era’ – The Grill fondly remembered

The Grill is being fondly remembered this week after news it’s set to be demolished.

The iconic nightclub in the heart of Letterkenny was first opened by Bernard McGlinchey in 1961, and attracted thousands of patrons throughout the decades that followed.

The club closed in recent years and plans have now been lodged with Donegal County Council to topple the building – it’s not yet known what will be in its place.

Speaking on today’s Nine Till Noon Show, local historian Kieran Kelly says it’s the end of an era and has been recalling how the Grill evolved and stood the test of time: