Donegal Mountain Rescue issue safety advice

Donegal Mountain Rescue has issued a reminder that they remain on call 24/7 during the current restrictions.

However, they have asked the public to take extra precautions when out walking to prevent something going wrong.

Donegal Mountain Rescue have asked that extra precautions be taken in the hope of preventing an accident or injury.

They have asked that if you are choosing to go into the hills right now, that you do so with extra precaution.

Minimize the chances of something going wrong by choosing familiar, low-risk routes.

Consider your own experience, skills, and equipment when deciding whether to venture into the hills in winter conditions.

Be aware of changing weather conditions and shorter daylight hours at this time of year and to adhere to the current travel restrictions.

The group have asked the public to be mindful of the resources of the Emergency Services at this time.

Donegal Mountain Rescue have reminded the public that they remain on call 24/7 during the current restrictions.