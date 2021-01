Disability groups say the voices of children and parents need to be heard by the Education Minister, following the decision to close schools.

Inclusion Ireland, Down Syndrome Ireland and AsIAm will meet Norma Foley later to discuss the need for special needs home tuition.

They say the families of the over 30 thousand children have been affected by the lack of support after the Government u-turn.

Inclusion Ireland Chief Executive, Enda Egan says their needs must be met: