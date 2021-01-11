Campaign group set up to save Inch Castle

A campaign group has been set up to generate local and national support to save an historical landmark in Inishowen.

Inch Castle is registered under the National Monument Service, but some locals believe it is falling into a state of disrepair due to erosion and a lack of works over the years.

The Facebook group 'Save Inch Castle' has been set up in the hope of gathering public and political support, to ensure the monument is preserved and to stop the collapse of the castle in the short term.

While the long term hope to restore and improve access to the castle.

Calvin Jones is a member of the group: