Man charged following suspected cocaine discovery in Lifford

A man in his 20s has been charged following the discovery of over 100 thousand euros worth of suspected cocaine at a checkpoint in Lifford on Friday.

On Friday afternoon during a Garda Traffic led Checkpoint at Drumbouy, Lifford, a male driver was detained for drug driving after a positive cocaine test.

A male passenger and the vehicle were also detained for a drugs search.

Following the search of the vehicle a large quantity of suspected cocaine with a street value of €105,000 was located.

The driver and passenger were arrested for the offence of possession of controlled drugs for unlawful sale or supply and detained at Letterkenny Garda Station.

Yesterday evening, one male was charged and brought before a special sitting of Sligo District Court.