6,888 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed, 196 in Donegal

6,888 new cases of covid 19 have been confirmed, which is higher than yesterday's figure of 4,842.

8 more people with the virus have died.

There are 2,088 infections in Dublin, 862 in Cork and 469 in Limerick, while Donegal has recorded another 196 new cases. There are 65 confirmed cases at Letterkenny University Hospital and 3 in ICU.

The country's 14 day incidence rate per 100 thousand people is 1,291.2 and 125 coronavirus patients are in intensive care.

Professor Sam McConkey from the Royal College of Surgeons says new measures will be needed if ICU capacity becomes an issue: