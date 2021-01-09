Police say shooting of man in Creggan last night is ‘barbaric’

Police in Derry have described the shooting of a man in Creggan as the second 'barbaric' paramilitary style attack in two days.

The shooting took place outside a house in Creggan Heights just before 7:45pm yesterday.

The man was taken to hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

A vehicle was also set on fire at the scene requiring the fire service to attend.

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has condemned the shooting, and says there is no place for guns or this type of activity on our streets.

While police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101.