Is Jason Quigley set for a return in Moscow?

According to reports, Jason Quigley is set to return to the ring in Moscow later this month.

He is set to face Shane Mosley Jr (16-3 9KO's)on Saturday January 30th on the Sergey Kovalev v Bektemir Melikuziev undercard reports Mike Coppinger.

The Ballybofey man has not been in action since January 2020, after he defeated Mexican Fernando Marin with a third round stoppage at the Hanger in California.

As of yet, there has been no officially line from the Quigley camp.