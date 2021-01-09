Councillor believes people are forced into homelessness in Donegal

It's been claimed people are being forced into homelessness in Donegal because they cannot secure accomodation in the private rental market.

Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says there's an increase in people seeking emergency accommodation because they cannot secure long-term rental accommodation.

He says property owners are opting to facilitate short-term rentals for people holidaying in the county instead and as a result, people are ending up homeless.

Councillor MacGiolla Easbuig who is a member of Donegal County Council's Housing SPC says more investment is needed from Government: