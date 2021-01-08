Intoxicated motorist attempts to evade police close to Donegal border

An intoxicated and uninsured motorist attempted to evade police close to the Donegal border overnight.

Police were carrying out a vehicle check point on Castlefinn Road, Castlederg last night when they observed a Suzuki Grand Vitara turning sharply from them and driving into what was a dead end.

Police followed the vehicle and observed a middle aged man exiting the vehicle and running away.

The male was apprehended a short time later and arrested.

The man faces charges of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, failing to provide a specimen of breath, using a vehicle without insurance and obstructing police amongst other offences.