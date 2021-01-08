Fishermen makes plea over major Brexit fallout issue at Greencastle

An Inishowen fisherman is pleading with both the Marine Minister and the Government to resolve issues of landing catch at Greencastle.

A significant number of fishermen in the county are said to be impacted by the Brexit fallout issue, whereby their vessel is registered in the UK and is now only permitted to dock either in Killybegs or Cork.

Derek McAvenue says being aware of the new law, they made preparations and landed their catch in Portrush this week but despite not having any fish on board arriving into Greencastle, the crew was still met with a warning.

Mr. McAvenue says the current situation is simply not feasible going forward and it needs to be resolved as a matter of urgency: